Construction Minister orders completion of Long Thanh Airport components by June

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh, together with a working delegation, conducted an on-site inspection of several key components of the Long Thanh International Airport project on January 10.

During his inspection of Component Project 4, including the maintenance hangar facilities of VAECO and Vietjet, Minister Tran Hong Minh urged contractors to further accelerate construction, calling for continuous operations in three rotating shifts per day with four teams. He stressed the need to maximize time, manpower, and equipment to keep the project on track.

The goal, he said, is for all relevant components to be completed before June 2026, ensuring readiness for the commercial operation of Long Thanh International Airport in line with the established timeline.

The delegation then moved on to Component Project 3, inspecting the fuel storage facilities on the apron in front of the terminal and conducting an overall review of the passenger terminal complex.

The Minister of Construction cautioned contractors against complacency, urging them to maintain a high construction tempo while ensuring close coordination across all components to achieve consistency in engineering standards, architectural design, and landscape planning.

At this stage, he emphasized, the Long Thanh airport construction site must not only be fast-paced but also visually refined, green, and clean. Each completed component must meet stringent requirements for quality, technical standards, and aesthetics, befitting a modern, environmentally friendly international airport designed to achieve five-star standards upon entering operation.

Regarding the transport connectivity network, the Minister of Construction noted that, alongside the completion of on-site airport facilities, special attention must be given to external transport infrastructure to ensure seamless and efficient connectivity to and from the airport.

Deputy General Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), Nguyen Tien Viet, said that all contract packages under Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport project are currently being carried out simultaneously across the entire construction site, under an intensive work regime with three shifts, four teams, and construction continuing through public holidays, the Lunar New Year, and rest days.

Contractor consortia have mobilized nearly 15,000 experts, engineers, and workers, along with more than 3,000 pieces of equipment and machinery, deploying hundreds of construction teams. The overarching goal, he said, is to bring Long Thanh International Airport into operation and commercial service by June 2026.

