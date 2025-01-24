Flowers for Tet in bloom brighten up Da Lat streets

In the last days of the last lunar month, streets in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong are bustling with shoppers and markets teeming with flowers.

Thousands of flower pots for Tet have been sold busily on the main streets, such as Tran Hung Dao, Tran Quoc Toan, Ho Tung Mau, and Hung Vuong, to serve the public in preparation for the 2025 lunar New Year.

This year, the price of Chinese Cymbidium (Cymbidium Sinense) has remained relatively stable compared to previous years, ranging from VND300,000 to VND700,000 per branch, depending on the colors, such as jackfruit yellow, moonlight yellow, fire orange, queen green, and jade green. Consumers can spend from VND1.5 million to tens of millions of VND to own an orchid pot.

This year, the price of Chinese Cymbidium (Cymbidium Sinense) has remained relatively stable compared to previous years, ranging from VND300,000-700,000 per branch, depending on the colors, such as jackfruit yellow, moonlight yellow, fire orange, queen green, and jade green.

Orchids are often sold with roots to keep them moist during the shipping and retail portion of their life.

Branches of fire-orange Chinese Cymbidium (Cymbidium Sinense)

Prices of apricot trees range from VND1.5-10 million each.

Prices of yellow apricot trees range from hundreds of thousand to millions of VND each.

Yellow apricot trees from the Mekong Delta region are sold in Da Lat.

Bougainvillea called hoa Giay (paper flower)

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh