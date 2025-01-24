Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Flowers for Tet in bloom brighten up Da Lat streets

SGGP

In the last days of the last lunar month, streets in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong are bustling with shoppers and markets teeming with flowers.

Thousands of flower pots for Tet have been sold busily on the main streets, such as Tran Hung Dao, Tran Quoc Toan, Ho Tung Mau, and Hung Vuong, to serve the public in preparation for the 2025 lunar New Year.

This year, the price of Chinese Cymbidium (Cymbidium Sinense) has remained relatively stable compared to previous years, ranging from VND300,000 to VND700,000 per branch, depending on the colors, such as jackfruit yellow, moonlight yellow, fire orange, queen green, and jade green. Consumers can spend from VND1.5 million to tens of millions of VND to own an orchid pot.

hoatetdalat.jpg
This year, the price of Chinese Cymbidium (Cymbidium Sinense) has remained relatively stable compared to previous years, ranging from VND300,000-700,000 per branch, depending on the colors, such as jackfruit yellow, moonlight yellow, fire orange, queen green, and jade green.
hoatetdalat.jpg1
hoatetdalat.jpg2
Orchids are often sold with roots to keep them moist during the shipping and retail portion of their life.
hoatetdalat.jpg3
Branches of fire-orange Chinese Cymbidium (Cymbidium Sinense)
hoatetdalat.jpg4
hoatetdalat.jpg5
Prices of apricot trees range from VND1.5-10 million each.
hoatetdalat.jpg6
hoatetdalat.jpg7
Prices of yellow apricot trees range from hundreds of thousand to millions of VND each.
hoatetdalat.jpg8
hoatetdalat.jpg10
hoatetdalat.jpg9
Yellow apricot trees from the Mekong Delta region are sold in Da Lat.
hoatetdalat.jpg11
hoatetdalat.jpg12
hoatetdalat.jpg13
Bougainvillea called hoa Giay (paper flower)
hoatetdalat.jpg14
hoatetdalat.jpg15
hoatetdalat.jpg16
hoatetdalat.jpg17
Related News
By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

flowers for Tet Da Lat City bustling

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn