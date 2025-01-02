Thuong Loc oranges enter harvest season in North-Central region

In the days nearing the Tet holiday, many households in Thuong Loc Commune of Can Loc District, Ha Tinh Province, are eagerly preparing to harvest oranges, a specialty product in the locality.

Thuong Loc oranges enter harvest season. (Photo: SGGP)

Thuong Loc Commune has been known as the 'capital' of "crispy" oranges in Ha Tinh Province. The oranges in the area have built a reputation for their quality, crispy texture, sweetness, rich flavor, and distinctive taste. Every year, as the Lunar New Year approaches, fruit gardeners have received a large number of orders from many customers.

Notably, on January 9, 2017, the Intellectual Property Office under the Ministry of Science and Technology issued Decision No. 1016/QD-SHTT on granting a trademark protection certificate for “Thuong Loc Orange” to the People's Committee of Can Loc District. It is an important step in implementing management systems and developing production to enhance the productivity and quality of the product. As a result, Thuong Loc oranges have further affirmed their position and competitiveness in the market.

This year, thanks to favorable weather conditions, a well-organized care process, adherence to proper techniques, and insect damage to crops this year that was minimal, the district has a healthy crop, promising a bumper crop. Many households expect to generate economic value ranging from hundreds of millions to billions of VND.

According to Mr. Nguyen Hai, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thuong Loc Commune, the commune has nearly 600 households growing oranges, primarily in the villages of Anh Hung, Thanh My, Nam Phong, and Son Binh, with a total area of over 200 hectares, including the growing area of Thuong Loc oranges of more than 120 hectares.

Thuong Loc oranges have been a key fruit for the development of the local economy for many years, due to their climate adaptation and soil conditions. The oranges have a rich flavor and provide high economic value. The increase in orange cultivation areas helped many households achieve high and stable incomes, reduce poverty, and build sustainable wealth, he added.

It is estimated that Thuong Loc Commune will harvest nearly 1,900 tons of oranges, bringing an economic value of tens of billions of VND. Notably, this year's orange prices at the beginning of the season are significantly higher than in previous years, reaching as high as VND50,000-100,000 per kilo. This year, gardeners are very excited with a bountiful harvest and favorable prices.

To encourage local people to plant new and replant the orchard, the local government has provided a support of VND15,000 per orange tree seedling for a 50-tree-planting program. This support aims to strengthen and develop the Thuong Loc orange brand and improve residents’ income.

By Duong Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh