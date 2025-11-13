Heavy rains forecast in Central region, Northern region to experience cold

Meteorologists forecast that the Central region is expected to brace for heavy rains while the Northern region will experience severe cold.

Meteorologists forecast that high mountain zones in the Northern region will experience frost

Yesterday afternoon, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that due to the influence of a weak cold air front, the Northern region, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An would experience clear nights and sunny days from November 13 to 15. Cold weather is forecast for nighttime and early mornings, with severe cold expected in high mountainous areas.

From November 16 to 22, the Northern region is likely to experience an extended cold spell, with frost possible in high mountain zones.

Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Weather Forecasting Department under the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that due to the interaction between a strong cold front and an upper-level easterly disturbance, a widespread and prolonged heavy rainfall event is expected from November 15 to 22 across areas from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa. The heaviest rainfall is likely to occur from Hue to Da Nang and in the eastern parts of Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces.

The center also noted that typhoon Fung Wong, the country's storm No. 14, continues to move away from the East Sea. Between the evening of November 12 and November 13, the storm’s center passed south of Taiwan (China) and gradually weakened into a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Phan Van Trung of the Department of Construction in Ha Tinh Province reported that efforts to handle a serious landslide at Km84+700 along the road DT.547 in Ky Xuan Commune have not yet been implemented.

The delay, he explained, is due to unfavorable weather conditions, water-saturated mountain slopes, weak geological structure, and the large scale of the landslide. The Department of Construction plans to coordinate with the Provincial Civil Defense Command, relevant agencies, and local authorities to assess the current situation and devise effective, long-term restoration measures to reopen the road.

Earlier, from October 28 to November 4, prolonged heavy rain caused thousands of cubic meters of soil and rock to slide from high mountains, completely blocking the coastal road at Km84+700 in Ha Tinh. On November 4, while machinery and workers were attempting to clear the debris, additional landslides occurred, toppling an excavator and a truck and seriously injuring two people.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan