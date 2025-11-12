Weather

North to experience dry cold spell

SGGP

The Northern region will end the recent humid and misty conditions on November 12, with sunshine returning across much of the area. However, a stronger cold spell is expected to arrive by the weekend.

On the afternoon of November 11, the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting warned that a new cold front is strengthening and moving southward over Northern Vietnam.

Earlier, on October 19, cold air moved into the Northern region and was subsequently reinforced several times.

About a week ago, the most recent cold spell weakened and temporarily retreated, though nighttime temperatures in Hanoi and nearby areas remained low.

Strong northeasterly winds at level 5, occasionally level 6, with gusts up to level 7, were recorded at Bach Long Vi station on the afternoon of November 11.

Over the past four to five days, the capital city of Hanoi has been continuously overcast, but the humid, damp weather is about to end thanks to the incoming dry cold air. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

According to Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the Northern region has experienced persistent rain and high humidity over the past four to five days, causing uncomfortable dampness. This situation is gradually easing and will end by late November 11.

From November 12 onward, the North will shift to dry weather, with clearer skies and sunshine, marking a transition period before a stronger cold front arrives around November 16– November 17.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

