Dozens of houses in Lam Dong Province submerged under water

Dozens of houses in Ham Liem Commune, Lam Dong Province, have been severely flooded after floodwaters suddenly rushed in.

Early on November 11, floodwaters from upstream surged downstream, inundating numerous houses around the Suoi Cat Bridge area in Ham Liem Commune.

By more than 10 a.m. the same day, the water had not yet receded. Several areas around the bridge turned into fast-flowing streams, sweeping away debris and tree branches.

According to reports, the residential area near Suoi Cat Bridge was the hardest hit, with floodwaters rising nearly one meter in some places, pouring into homes and submerging large areas of crops.

The heavy flow of water left many local roads impassable to vehicles. Some families kept their children home from school to ensure their safety.

A representative of the Ham Liem Commune People’s Committee warned residents not to travel through deeply flooded areas.

The flooding was caused by prolonged heavy rain combined with the discharge of water from the Song Quao Reservoir, which raised water levels rapidly.

It was reported that in the past 10 days alone, the Suoi Cat Bridge area has been flooded three times, seriously affecting residents’ daily lives, activities, and production.

>>>Below are some images of inundated residential areas in Ham Liem Commune, Lam Dong Province.

By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong