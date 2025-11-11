Weather

Dozens of houses in Lam Dong Province submerged under water

SGGPO

Dozens of houses in Ham Liem Commune, Lam Dong Province, have been severely flooded after floodwaters suddenly rushed in.

Early on November 11, floodwaters from upstream surged downstream, inundating numerous houses around the Suoi Cat Bridge area in Ham Liem Commune.

By more than 10 a.m. the same day, the water had not yet receded. Several areas around the bridge turned into fast-flowing streams, sweeping away debris and tree branches.

According to reports, the residential area near Suoi Cat Bridge was the hardest hit, with floodwaters rising nearly one meter in some places, pouring into homes and submerging large areas of crops.

The heavy flow of water left many local roads impassable to vehicles. Some families kept their children home from school to ensure their safety.

A representative of the Ham Liem Commune People’s Committee warned residents not to travel through deeply flooded areas.

The flooding was caused by prolonged heavy rain combined with the discharge of water from the Song Quao Reservoir, which raised water levels rapidly.

It was reported that in the past 10 days alone, the Suoi Cat Bridge area has been flooded three times, seriously affecting residents’ daily lives, activities, and production.

>>>Below are some images of inundated residential areas in Ham Liem Commune, Lam Dong Province.

z7211290815016-b6a98586fb8653005f051b08de6c131d-1421-877.jpg
z7211290803481-14de2bd13dfb9c64a0abae1fcfb42e66-3221-227.jpg
z7211290797584-b13b638bfd1c636a5e8e319902c5c3a9-1238-433.jpg
z7211290789834-1035b3a9d789e05950db4d69fcefb8f3-8860-6964.jpg
z7211290711643-2bc33e4e67f70a989b9b16298897a0ca-2079-6589.jpg
By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

floodwaters Lam Dong Province inundated residential areas

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn