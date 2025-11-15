Temperatures in Hanoi forecast to drop to 13–15 degrees Celsius

Temperatures in Hanoi are forecast to plunge to 13–15 degrees Celsius as a strong cold spell moves across the Northern and Central regions starting the night of November 17.

On the afternoon of November 14, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that a strong cold front in the North is moving southward.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that around November 17, this cold air mass will begin affecting the Northeastern and North Central regions before extending to the Northwestern and mid-Central regions.

Over land, northeasterly winds will reach levels 3–4, increasing to levels 4–5 in coastal areas.

Due to the cold air’s influence, the Northern region will see rain from November 17 to November 18.

From the night of November 17, the Northern and North Central regions will turn cold. The lowest temperatures on November 18 will drop to 12–15 degrees Celsius, and below 10 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas. The capital city of Hanoi is expected to fall to 13–15 degrees Celsius.

This strong cold spell is expected to plunge far southward, reaching even the South Central region. From November 18, coastal waters from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai provinces will see strong northeasterly winds at level 6, occasionally level 7, with gusts reaching levels 8–9 and waves rising 4–6 meters high.

As the intensified cold air interacts with upper-level easterly disturbances, widespread heavy rainfall is forecast for provinces from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong