Hydropower reservoirs in Hue discharge water to respond to heavy rains

Amid forecasts of prolonged heavy rainfall that could cause widespread flooding, hydropower and irrigation reservoirs across Thua Thien Hue Province have simultaneously begun regulating water discharge to ensure safety for downstream areas.

On the morning of November 12, the Hue City Civil Defense Command issued an order to regulate the operation of the Binh Dien Hydropower Reservoir, upstream of the Huong River, to proactively respond to the expected prolonged heavy rains in the coming days.

Huong Dien Hydropower Reservoir released floodwater through its spillway on October 29.

The reservoir is discharging water through its spillways and turbines, with flow rates gradually increasing from 200 to 800 cubic meters per second, depending on actual inflow. The discharge began at 3 p.m. the same day.

Earlier, on the afternoon of November 11 and the morning of November 12, the Hue City Civil Defense Command had also instructed Huong Dien Hydropower Reservoir, upstream of the Bo River, and Ta Trach Reservoir on the Huong River to gradually raise discharge volumes to 300–700 cubic meters per second and 300–800 cubic meters per second, respectively.

Ta Trach Hydropower Reservoir is gradually increasing its water discharge downstream, with flow rates ranging from 300 to 800 cubic meters per second.

The regulation will be flexibly adjusted based on real-time inflow levels.

According to Hue City Hydrometeorological Station, from November 12 to November 21, under the influence of a strengthened cold air mass combined with upper-level easterly disturbances, Hue City is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain, with some areas seeing very heavy rainfall.

Total rainfall is expected to range from 500 to 700 millimeters, 700 to 900 millimeters in mountainous areas, and over 1,000 millimeters in some locations.

