Tri An Hydropower Plant increases water discharge through spillway

SGGPO

Tri An Hydropower Company in Dong Nai Province on November 19 announced that it would increase water discharge through the spillway to regulate the reservoir.

Specifically, from 2 p.m. the same day, the discharge through the spillway reached 640 cubic meters per second. The total downstream discharge ranged from 980 cubic meters per second to 1,240 cubic meters per second, including the water passing through the power generation turbines.

Tri An Hydropower Plant, Dong Nai Province

The discharge regulation is based on the inflow to the reservoir at 1,430 meters cubic per second currently, the upstream water level of Tri An Reservoir at 61.702 meters, the downstream water level at the plant at 4.0 meters and the flood discharge situation of upstream hydropower plants.

Tri An Hydropower Company stated that it will flexibly adjust the discharge depending on weather developments, inflow to the reservoir, reservoir water level, and downstream water levels measured at Bien Hoa hydrological station.

The company has notified the civil defense command at all levels and relevant authorities to coordinate, proactively inform downstream residents, and promptly implement response measures to ensure safety.

Previously, on November 17, the company reduced the discharge to 320 cubic meters per second, after maintaining a level of 480 cubic meters per second on November 14.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

