Ministry tightens disease prevention amid sharp rise in seasonal illnesses

The Ministry of Health has urged all local authorities and relevant units to strengthen measures to prevent and control several infectious diseases currently on the rise.

Cases of seasonal influenza surge

According to the ministry yesterday afternoon, the transition from autumn to winter, characterized by fluctuating temperatures and high humidity, provides ideal conditions for respiratory and gastrointestinal pathogens to spread. Meanwhile, increased travel, gatherings, and large public events toward the end of the year have amplified the risk of outbreaks.

Cases of several infectious diseases including seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection, and hand, foot and mouth disease have been increasing.

The national infectious disease surveillance system has recorded localized spikes across multiple provinces, with many severe cases requiring hospitalization at big hospitals. High-risk groups including children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases are particularly vulnerable to rapid disease progression if not detected and treated promptly.

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent seasonal influenza

The Ministry of Health has urged localities to strengthen monitoring, ensure early case detection, promptly handle outbreaks, and maintain safe triage and treatment to prevent cross-infection in hospitals. Provincial health departments are required to intensify public communication efforts, develop clear and localized health advisories, and coordinate with education, industry, and trade sectors, as well as industrial park authorities, to control disease transmission in schools, factories, and crowded commercial centers.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Pasteur Institutes are tasked with closely tracking outbreak patterns, assisting local authorities in risk assessment, and deploying rapid response teams when needed. Central hospitals must reinforce infection control and provide professional guidance to lower-level facilities.

Since the beginning of 2025, Vietnam has recorded over 132,000 cases of seasonal flu, including three fatalities. The main circulating strains are influenza A/H1N1, A/H3N2, and influenza B.

Data from the National Children’s Hospital indicate a sharp increase in influenza A cases from roughly 400 in September to 3,500 in October, with numbers continuing to climb through November. Many children have been hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia, otitis media, and, in some cases, febrile seizures.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that seasonal influenza affects about 1 billion people each year, causing between 290,000 and 650,000 deaths, with up to 20 percent of the population infected depending on the dominant strain.

Surveillance data for the 2025–2026 flu season show a global uptick in influenza activity, with the A/H3N2 strain currently dominant in regions including Northern Europe, West Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Epidemiologists note that seasonal influenza viruses particularly A/H1N1 and A/H3N2 undergo frequent antigenic mutations each year, while influenza B can cause severe complications, especially among high-risk populations.

The Ministry of Health advises the public to remain vigilant by washing hands regularly, maintaining environmental hygiene, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, getting vaccinated against seasonal flu, and seeking medical care when abnormal symptoms appear. Self-medication is strongly discouraged.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan