Second facility of Tu Du Hospital in Can Gio Commune, HCMC inaugurated

The second facility of Tu Du Hospital, with a capacity of 300 beds, was officially put into operation in Can Gio Commune, Ho Chi Minh City after three weeks of trial runs and infrastructure completion.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc attended the inauguration ceremony on December 2.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc inspects the operation of Tu Du Hospital's second facility in Can Gio Commune, HCMC.

Tu Du Hospital’s second facility is a completely new model of a multi-specialty hospital. In this model, Tu Du Hospital serves as the coordinating unit, responsible for obstetrics and gynecology.

Additionally, the facility partners with the city’s eight other hospitals, including Le Van Thinh, Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital, Eye Hospital, Ear–Nose–Throat Hospital, Odonto-Stomatology Hospital, Dermatology Hospital, Hospital of Occupational Diseases and Rehabilitation and the Hospital of Traditional Medicine, to deliver comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services to the people of Can Gio Commune.

In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc commended the healthcare sector for overcoming many challenges and meeting the city’s development demands.

The establishment of Tu Du Hospital’s second facility not only meets the medical needs of Can Gio residents but also opens a new direction for Ho Chi Minh City’s healthcare network, developing along a multi-center model with multi-specialty and multi-hospital collaboration, maximizing existing resources to better serve the community.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong