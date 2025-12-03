Second facility of Tu Du Hospital in Can Gio Commune, HCMC inaugurated

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc attended the inauguration ceremony on December 2.
Tu Du Hospital’s second facility is a completely new model of a multi-specialty hospital. In this model, Tu Du Hospital serves as the coordinating unit, responsible for obstetrics and gynecology.
Additionally, the facility partners with the city’s eight other hospitals, including Le Van Thinh, Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital, Eye Hospital, Ear–Nose–Throat Hospital, Odonto-Stomatology Hospital, Dermatology Hospital, Hospital of Occupational Diseases and Rehabilitation and the Hospital of Traditional Medicine, to deliver comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services to the people of Can Gio Commune.
In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc commended the healthcare sector for overcoming many challenges and meeting the city’s development demands.
The establishment of Tu Du Hospital’s second facility not only meets the medical needs of Can Gio residents but also opens a new direction for Ho Chi Minh City’s healthcare network, developing along a multi-center model with multi-specialty and multi-hospital collaboration, maximizing existing resources to better serve the community.