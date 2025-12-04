Ministry of Health issues urgent advisory amid prolonged air pollution

In response to prolonged air pollution in Hanoi and several northern provinces, the Ministry of Health issued an urgent advisory on December 4.

Accordingly, the ministry recommended that residents regularly monitor air quality through official channels in order to take proactive measures to protect their health.

Residents are advised to wear high-quality masks when going outdoors, maintain cleanliness in their living spaces, and ensure proper ventilation. Protective masks and eyewear should be used when exposed to dusty environments.

Replacing polluting fuel sources, such as coal briquettes, firewood, and straw, with electric or gas-powered devices is also encouraged. Smokers of cigarettes or traditional tobacco should quit or reduce consumption and avoid exposing others to smoke in shared living spaces.

Individuals sensitive to air pollutants should avoid exposure to emission sources such as traffic areas, construction sites, and places using coal or firewood for fuel. In conditions of severe air pollution, anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or chest pain should seek medical attention immediately.

The Ministry of Health also emphasized that these recommendations correspond to the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. Specifically, when the AQI is in the moderate range of 51 to 100, the general population can engage in outdoor activities; however, sensitive individuals are advised to limit their time outdoors and monitor their health for any unusual symptoms.

Hanoi has experienced persistent haze and fine particulate pollution in recent days. (Photo: SGGP)

When the AQI ranges from 101 to 150, residents are advised to limit their time spent on outdoor activities, especially in high-risk areas such as busy streets and construction sites. Students may participate in outdoor activities but should limit prolonged exercise or vigorous physical activity.

When the AQI reaches the unhealthy range of 151 to 200, residents should limit outdoor activities, choose times with lower pollution levels for work, and prioritize rest. Using bicycles or public transportation is encouraged to reduce exposure to polluted air. Individuals with sensitive noses are advised to stay indoors and rinse their nose, throat, and eyes with a saline solution.

When the AQI reaches the very unhealthy range of 201 to 300, all outdoor activities should be minimized. Families living near polluted areas are advised to keep windows and doors closed to reduce exposure to polluted air. The use of masks capable of filtering fine particulate matter is strongly recommended.

When the AQI reaches the hazardous range of 301 to 500, all outdoor activities should be avoided, and windows and doors should be kept tightly closed. Children should consider staying home from school if hazardous air conditions persist for three consecutive days. If attending school is necessary, schedules should be adjusted, and outdoor activities minimized.

Air pollution poses significant health risks to residents. (Photo: SGGP)

The Air Quality Status Report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment shows that air pollution in Hanoi has been on the rise in recent times. At certain points, the AQI has reached the unhealthy range.

According to the World Health Organization, exposure to air pollutants increases the risk of acute respiratory infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, cardiovascular disease, stroke, skin damage, and eye disorders, while also affecting the nervous system, immune system, and mental health.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh