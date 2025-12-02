Ministry of Health warns against self-medication as flu cases surge

Amid a sharp rise in seasonal flu infections across Vietnam, the Ministry of Health has issued a warning urging the public not to use antiviral drugs without a doctor’s prescription, to prevent drug resistance and ensure effective treatment.

On December 1, in response to the increasingly complex developments of the seasonal flu outbreak and the rising number of cases, the Ministry of Health advised citizens not to self-medicate with antiviral drugs to treat the flu without a doctor’s recommendation. This measure aims to prevent misuse, drug resistance, and ensure treatment effectiveness. People are urged to maintain good personal hygiene, wear masks in crowded places, and visit medical facilities when showing symptoms.

In Hanoi, many residents have been seeking to buy Tamiflu, an antiviral medication prescribed for specific cases. At several pharmacy clusters such as Nguyen Huy Tuong Street, Hapulico Pharmaceutical Market, Ngoc Khanh Street, and Van Mieu Street, large numbers of people have been inquiring about Tamiflu. However, many pharmacies refuse to sell the drug without a doctor’s prescription or due to stock shortages, as the wholesale price has increased to between VND750,000 and VND850,000 per box of ten capsules.

Meanwhile, on social media and online forums, hand-carried Tamiflu is being sold widely at prices ranging from VND550,000 to VND600,000 per box. Since the beginning of 2025, more than 132,000 seasonal flu cases have been recorded nationwide, with three reported deaths.

The main flu virus strains currently circulating in Vietnam are A/H1N1, A/H3N2, and influenza B. Data from the infectious disease monitoring system at the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital show a sharp increase in influenza A infections among children from around 400 cases in September to 3,500 in October, and more than 4,000 cases since November, many of which required hospitalization due to complications.

According to the latest World Health Organization surveillance data for the 2025–2026 flu season, influenza virus activity is increasing globally, with the A/H3N2 strain dominating in regions such as Northern Europe, West Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan