Over 450 border residents in Gia Lai receive free care from military doctors

Local residents in Gia Lai receive free medicines

Military Hospital 15, in coordination with Economic–Defense Unit 72 (Army Corps 15) and local authorities, yesterday conducted a medical outreach program offering free health checkups, consultations, and medicines to residents in Gia Lai Province’s Ia Pnon Commune in the border area.

The initiative was held to mark the 81st anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 – December 22, 2025) and the 36th All-People’s National Defense Day (December 22, 1989 – December 22, 2025).

Village elders, community leaders, policy beneficiaries, war veterans, and impoverished families receive gifts

Under the plan, a team of military doctors examined and provided health advice for more than 450 residents, focusing on policy beneficiaries, low-income households, poor and near poor families and ethnic minorities. The services included internal medicine, pediatrics, dermatology, ultrasound, electrocardiography, treatment of common illnesses, and seasonal disease prevention counseling, along with the distribution of free medicines.

People wait for their turns to see doctors

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Anh, Party Secretary and Deputy Director of Military Hospital 15, emphasized that beyond treatment, the program focused on educating residents on self-care and early detection of health issues to ensure timely medical intervention. He described the initiative as both a duty and an expression of solidarity from military medical staff toward local communities where Army Corps 15 operates.

On this occasion, Economic–Defense Unit 72 and Military Hospital 15 also presented 85 gift packages to village elders, community leaders, policy beneficiaries, war veterans, and impoverished families reinforcing the army’s compassion and commitment to the people living along Vietnam’s border.

By Huu Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan