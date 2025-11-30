Proactive response implemented to control dengue fever

The Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with Takeda Vietnam, convened the national scientific conference on dengue fever, Vietnam Dengue Summit 2025, amid increasingly unpredictable developments of the disease on November 29.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam is among the global “hotspots” for dengue fever, reporting more than 100,000 cases each year and ranking among the countries with the highest incidence in Southeast Asia. Dengue now occurs year-round, and with no specific treatment available, the disease continues to impose significant health, economic, and social burdens.

Experts emphasized that Vietnam can only effectively control dengue fever by shifting to a proactive response strategy that integrates multiple preventive measures simultaneously. Such a strategy requires comprehensive collaboration and seamless coordination among preventive medicine, clinical treatment, public communication, and community awareness.

A severe dengue fever patient receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Proactive prevention, including the use of vaccines, plays a critical role in reducing the disease burden caused by dengue. Health authorities are currently exploring the application of early-warning tools for dengue outbreaks, enabling more targeted and efficient interventions while reducing costs and optimizing resources.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 156,000 dengue fever cases and 31 deaths have been recorded nationwide since December 2024.

By Giao Linh—Translated by Kim Khanh