Science and Technology drive healthcare innovation

Dr. Nguyen Ngo Quang, Director of the Administration of Science Technology and Training

At the seminar “Advances in Disease Detection, Diagnosis, and Treatment” on December 3, Dr. Nguyen Ngo Quang, Director of the Administration of Science Technology and Training under the Ministry of Health, affirmed that science and technology are the key driving forces for improving healthcare quality and strengthening the capacity of the national health system.

Director Nguyen Ngo Quang emphasized that 2025 will be a pivotal year for global healthcare, marked by increasing complexity and rapid change. Humanity continues to face mounting challenges from non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, alongside the resurgence and emergence of infectious diseases. These issues place enormous pressure on health systems, especially as climate change heightens the risk of epidemics.

Widening disparities in healthcare access across nations have created an urgent need for innovation to deliver more accurate, effective, and sustainable medical solutions. Yet, amid these challenges, unprecedented opportunities are emerging from breakthroughs in digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), genomics, and biomaterials, all reshaping diagnostics and treatment.

At the event, leading scientists from around the world shared pioneering research that is redefining how humanity detects and treats disease. From bacteriophage therapy combating antibiotic resistance and new approaches in cellular microbiology to 3D printing in surgery and advances in auditory science, these breakthroughs are paving the way for more precise, less invasive, and highly effective treatments.

Professor Pascale Cossart, a pioneer in cellular microbiology, presented research decoding how bacteria invade and hide within human cells which is a foundation for targeted therapies against infectious diseases. Meanwhile, Professor Ana Belen Elgoyhen of the University of Buenos Aires (Argentina) introduced fundamental discoveries in auditory physiology, shedding light on noise sensitivity and potential treatments for tinnitus and hearing loss.

Collectively, these studies highlight how technology is becoming the cornerstone of medicine’s future driving progress across three essential pillars such as detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan