Dong Nai reports first case of Monkeypox

Trang Bom Regional Health Center reported the first monkeypox case in Trang Bom Commune of Dong Nai Province on December 9.

The patient, 33-year-old H.V.L., a street vendor at the local market, developed sores on several parts of his body and a fever on November 24. On November 28, he sought medical attention at Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital, where samples were taken and sent to the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, confirming a positive result for the monkeypox virus.

After receiving treatment at Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital, the patient’s sores and inflammation have stabilized, with wounds dried, and he has resumed normal daily activities.

He reported living only with his sister’s family in Trang Bom Commune and has had no contact with foreigners. The patient has no sexual partner and no history of same-sex relations prior to illness, leaving the source of infection unclear.

In relation to the case, health authorities are conducting an epidemiological investigation and advising the patient and close contacts to monitor their health, wear masks, and maintain regular hygiene and household cleaning.

By Phu Ngan—Translated by Kim Khanh