Five dead, missing due to floods across Quang Tri, Thua Thien- Hue provinces

The Central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri reported that two people have died and others are still missing after recent days of heavy rain and flood.

As of November 16 morning, although the rain has stopped and the floodwaters on rivers have receded below alert level 3, many low-lying areas in Hue City and surrounding districts have been still flooded.

Many people had to use small boats to travel through floodwater.

From last night to this morning, military forces and police urgently took pregnant women, the elderly, children and people with serious illnesses to the hospitals for treatment.

The functional forces promptly evacuated people, helped residents quickly move their properties to safer places and supported temporary accommodations and food for evacuated people and households facing difficulties.

Chief of Office of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien- Hue Province Dang Van Hoa said that floods and persistent rains caused serious landslides and erosions in many traffic routes, resulting in traffic disruption.

Similarly, the Central province of Quang Ngai urged to tackle landslide-hit areas after torrential rains.

Recently, heavy rains have caused landslides on numerous roads in Quang Ngai Province.

In order to prevent the worst situation, the Department of Transport and localities had to mobilize forces and specialized means to overcome the situation and stabilize people's lives.

According to the Office of the Quang Ngai Provincial Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Steering Committee, torrential rains triggered landslides in many sections on National Highways 24, 24B and 24C, with a huge amount of soil and rock falls, inundated locations and uprooted trees.

The Department of Transport of Quang Ngai Province informed that the whole province recorded 70 landslide locations with soil and rock falling onto the road surface, filling drainage ditches on National Highways 24, 24B and 24C along with provincial roads.

Deputy Director of the Department of Transport of Quang Ngai Province Mai Van Ha said that the provincial transport sector has performed the re-opening at three landslide locations and cleaned up debris of soil and rocks on the road.

The department also directed relevant units to arrange forces on duty 24/24 in areas that have a high risk of landslides and clean up mud and debris of soil and rocks.

Some photos feature chaos in some localities after recent days of heavy rains and floods.