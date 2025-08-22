First-ever sound healing concert in Vietnam to take place in September

A transformative experience awaits as the organizer is preparing to host the first-ever Sound Healing Concert ‘Journey Into Silence’ in Vietnam.

International and domestic artists participate in the Sound Healing Concert 2025

Titled 'Sound Healing Concert 2025: Journey Into Silence', the event will take place on September 6 and 7 at White Palace Event Center in Ho Chi Minh City. It invites audiences on a storytelling journey through unique soundscapes and healing experiences.

The concept of healing has become increasingly familiar in Vietnam, reflecting society’s growing need to seek balance and peace in mental life. Healing music and sound healing practices are forming an ever-expanding community of enthusiasts and practitioners.

In Vietnam, sound therapy is emerging as a trend in mental health care, alongside the rise of communities dedicated to sound healing practices. Sound Healing Concert 2025 will provide a platform for Vietnamese practitioners to share and showcase their accumulated experiences over many years.

Ani Choying Drolma

The concert will feature leading stars, artists, and experts in sound and healing music from Vietnam and abroad. Organizers hope this will not only be a milestone in event organization but also the first time the Vietnamese public can deeply experience and gain knowledge about sound healing.

Master Santa Ratna Shakya

The program will welcome renowned international artists as well as pioneering Vietnamese musicians who have brought Vietnamese music to the global stage, honoring both cultural identity and the spiritual energy of traditional sounds.

Notable artists include Ani Choying Drolma—legendary mantra healing vocalist; Master Santa Ratna Shakya—world-renowned singing bowl master, trainer in 45 countries; Vietnamese saxophonist Tran Manh Tuan and choreographer/director Nguyen Tan Loc. The concert’s Music Director is artist Ngo Hong Quang.

Vietnamese saxophonist Tran Manh Tuan

Artist Ngo Hong Quang

The 'Journey Into Silence' event series was initiated in 2023 by Ms. Tran Thu Hien, co-founder of Sound Healing World. Since then, more than 20 free programs have been organized, enabling participants to actively experience sound therapy, reduce mental stress, and rediscover balance.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan