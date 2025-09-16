Film screening program featuring ten Vietnamese movies to be held in US

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Decision No. 3294/QD-BVHTTDL approving the selection of ten Vietnamese films to be screened in the US.

A scene in the film “Bao gio cho den thang 10” (When the tenth month comes)

Accordingly, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has authorized the Vietnam Film Institute to provide ten Vietnamese movies for non-commercial film screenings in the US. The event will take place from October 18 to 31 at the Metrograph cinema in New York City.

The Vietnamese films scheduled for screening include “Bao gio cho den thang 10” (When the tenth month comes), produced in 1984 by the Vietnam Feature Film Studio, “Thi xa trong tam tay” (The town within reach), produced in 1983 by the Vietnam Feature Film Studio; “Em be Ha Noi” (The little girl of Hanoi) produced in 1974 by the Vietnam Feature Film Studio; “Ganh xiec rong” (The traveling circus) priduced in 1989 by the Giai Phong Film Studio; “Chung mot dong song” (Together on the same river) produced in 1959 by the Vietnam Feature Film Studio; “Ha Noi trong mat ai” (Hanoi through whose eyes) produced in 1983 by the Vietnam Feature Film Studio; “Hy vong cuoi cung” (The Last Hope) produced in 1981, by the Vietnam Feature Film Studio; “Hay thu thu cho em” (Forgive Me) produced in 1992 by the Vietnam Youth Film Center; “Dang doi thang cao” (The welldeserved Fox) produced in 1959 by the Vietnam Animation Studio; and “Con sao biet noi” (The talking starling) produced in 1967 by the Vietnam Animation Studio.

A scene in the film “Chung mot dong song” (Together on the same river)

Through these curated film screenings in the US, international audiences will gain deeper insights into the Vietnamese people and culture. This meaningful cultural initiative, taking place in 2025, also marks the 30th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested that the Vietnam Film Institute and Metrograph Cinema not provide films to other entities or exploit them in any form without prior authorization from the Ministry.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh