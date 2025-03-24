Fifth Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival 2025 concludes

The Youth Fest for 2025 is an opportunity for young people to recognize and develop their potential and connectivity with the community, thereby developing personal values and contributing to the city's and the nation's development and protection via various exciting activities, which took place from March 21 to March 23 at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House in District 1 and on Pham Ngoc Thach Street's section from Nguyen Van Chiem Street to Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street.

On the final day of the Youth Fest, several activities took place, including the forum "Aspiration to Contribute – The Youth’s Purpose in Life”, the 94-year celebration of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – 2025), the 23rd Ho Hao Hon Award Ceremony, Youth Concert under the theme “New Generation Adapt, Connect and Share”.

There are some photos featuring various activities at the closing ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival (Youth Fest) 2025.

By Cam Tuyet, Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong