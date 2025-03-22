Fifth Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival (Youth Fest) 2025 opens

The fifth Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival (Youth Fest) 2025 was opened officially at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House in Pham Ngoc Thach Street, District 1 last night.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the Vietnam Youth Federation and the Vietnam Student Association of Ho Chi Minh City organized this festival, commemorating the 94th anniversary of the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 –2025) and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 –2025).

The delegates perform rituals at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Tuyet)

With the message “New generations adapt, connect and share", Youth Fest 2025 will last until March 23, providing a dynamic and engaging space for young people to experience diverse cultural, artistic, culinary, technological and entrepreneurial activities.

Throughout the festival, various activities under themes such as Creativity for Excellence, Identity and Integration for Excellence and Connection for Excellence will kick off.

There are some photos featuring vibrant activities at the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Tuyet, Hong Hai)

By Thai Phuong, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong