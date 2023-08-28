Favorable weather for traveling during National Day holiday

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHF), during this year's National Day holiday, from September 1 to 4, the Northern region is anticipated to have predominantly dry nights and sunny days with temperatures reaching 31-34 degrees Celsius.

In the Central region, areas from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue provinces are likely to experience minimal rainfall and sunny days with temperatures ranging from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. However, the area extending from Da Nang to Binh Thuan provinces could witness intermittent rain showers and scattered thunderstorms with temperatures peaking at 31-34 degrees Celsius.

The Central Highlands and the Southern region are currently experiencing the rainy season. As a result, the typical weather pattern consists of sunny days followed by rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There is also the possibility of localized heavy rainfall, with maximum temperatures reaching only 27-30 degrees Celsius in the Central Highlands and 29-32 degrees Celsius in the Southern region.

Thus, the weather will be pleasant during the National Day holiday, which is favorable for travel. However, from now to before the holiday, there are signs of rising rainfall in various regions.

Specifically, as indicated by the NCHF, between August 28 and 29, the rainy conditions in the Northern region and Thanh Hoa area will spread to the region from Nghe An to Quang Binh, with some areas expecting rainfall surpassing 100mm. Then, from August 29 to 31, there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall shifting towards the South Central Coast.

During the late afternoon and evening of August 27, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are anticipated in the Central Highlands and the Southern region. In certain areas, there will be moderate to heavy rainfall, with precipitation ranging from 10mm to 30mm, and in some places, it could exceed 60mm. Localized thunderstorms and heavy rainfall occurrences are expected to continue over the next few days in the Central Highlands and the Southern region, highlighting the need for precautions against potential risks of subsidence and landslides.