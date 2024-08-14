Fallen tree branch blocks road near Turtle Lake in District 3, HCMC

As of August 14 afternoon, functional forces in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City and relevant units already tackled a fallen tree branch on Vo Van Tan Street near Ho Con Rua (Turtle Lake).

Earlier, as of 6 a.m. on the same day, the branch suddenly broke off a broad-leaved tree and fell to the ground inside the campus of the Southern Center for Education and Training in District 3.

Fortunately, nobody was present at the time of the incident.

The broken branch showed signs of visible dryness and decay.

The area of the incident had clear weather without rain and strong winds. The incident caused traffic congestion in the area as the nearly 10 meter long branch blocked the sidewalk and part of the driveway.

Functional forces cut the fallen tree branch into smaller pieces with a chainsaw to easily remove it and promptly regulate traffic to avoid congestion during rush hour.

Recently, there have been incidents in Ho Chi Minh City involving fallen branches and trees. Recently, on August 9 morning, a branch in Tao Dan Park, District 1 suddenly fell and struck five people while they were exercising in this park, resulting in two fatalities at the scene and three others injured.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong