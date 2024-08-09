HCMC's leader visits victims of Tao Dan Park falling tree accident

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visited and encouraged those who were hurt in the incident of a fallen tree branch at Tao Dan Park, District 1, and were taken to the People's Hospital 115 this morning.

The Police of District 1 identified that five people were struck by a falling tree branch while they were exercising in Tao Dan Park on Friday morning. The incident killed two and injured three people.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (third from right) is at the People's Hospital 115 to visit and encourage victims in the incident. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, by Friday afternoon, police forces and relevant units have blocked the scene of this incident for investigation.

At the scene of this incident

The Police of District 1 said that around 7:10 a.m on August 9, the Police of Ben Thanh Ward, District 1 received a report that five people had been struck by a fallen tree branch while they were exercising in Tao Dan Park near the entrance to Huyen Tran Cong Chua Street.

At the scene of this incident, there were two dead and three injured ones.

The injured people were taken promptly to the People's Hospital 115 and received intensive care from the medical staff at this hospital.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai encourages relatives of the victims at the hospital after the incident. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai arrived at the hospital to visit and encourage the victims' families and the medical staff in this incident.

The Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee requested doctors and medical staff of the People's Hospital 115 to mobilize its resources in rescuing and performing treatment for the victims. Additionally, he emphasized that party committees, local authorities and organizations should pay attention to and support the victims.

Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc gives support to the victim's relatives. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Mr. Hai also instructed the leaders of District 1 to work with the unit managing public greenery to check all public trees in the district and cut down any trees at risk of falling or breaking branches to prevent similar incidents.

By Ngo Binh- Translted by Huyen Huong