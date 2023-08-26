Exhibition on Vietnamese culture and people opens in Laos

An exhibition on Vietnam, its people and culture opened in Vientiane, Laos, on August 25.

The exhibition was opened on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and the 46th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Co-hosted by the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology and the Vietnam Culture Center in Laos, the month-long event displays over 200 artifacts, photos and materials featuring the beautiful images of Vietnam as well as its nature and people, and the unity in diversity of the traditional cultures of 54 Vietnamese ethnic groups.

They also depict the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and people of both countries over the past six decades.

The event is expected to help the people of both countries, especially the young generations, gain a deeper understanding of Vietnam and the bilateral special relationship.