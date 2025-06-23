Military units of HCMC, neighboring provinces merged and reorganized

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command organized a meeting to receive and reorganize the military units in the city and neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Under the new arrangement, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command along with the Military Commands of Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces, have been merged into the Ho Chi Minh City High Command under Military Region 7.

Attending the event were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 7; Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong Province, Nguyen Loc Ha; together with leaders of the Military Region 7, Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

The conference formally approved the handover protocols for the Military Commands of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces. The handover process covered a wide range of critical components, including local current situations, staffing organizations, Party organization and membership, battle plans and operational files, weaponry, technical means, assets and infrastructures, combat facilities, training areas, and live-fire shooting ranges.

Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc said that the Ho Chi Minh High Command needs to stabilize its organization and staffing promptly, and issue and implement regulations to ensure effective operations, avoiding any disruption to ongoing missions.

He directed all relevant departments and units to conduct thorough inventories of documents on combat readiness, weapon equipment, military works, and defense land, preventing losses, waste, and damage.

He also underscored the importance of close coordination among relevant agencies to maintain a firm grasp of the local security landscape, enabling timely and effective advisement to local authorities and ensuring preparedness in all scenarios without being caught off guard.

Special emphasis was placed on strengthening regional defense capabilities; fostering unity and cohesion within the ranks; strictly adhering to the principles of democratic centralism; and simultaneously promoting the leadership role. The goal is to build a strong Party organization and armed forces in Ho Chi Minh City capable of successfully fulfilling all assigned missions.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hoped that the city’s High Command would continue to achieve good performances in proposing leadership policies and measures to promote strength and consolidate the all-people national defense, and build a strong and capable military force. He also emphasized the need to deepen awareness of the significance and importance of reorganizing local military structures to be streamlined, efficient, and robust while upholding a strong spirit of responsibility and preserving the city’s heroic traditions.

In addition, he called for continued efforts in political and ideological education, ensuring that all officers and soldiers maintain absolute confidence in the Party’s leadership and the State’s policies and laws.

At the conference, Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command; Lieutenant Colonel Pham Minh Tri, Acting Chief of the Binh Duong Provincial Military Command; and Colonel Tran Van Cu, Chief of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Provincial Military Command, signed the official handover documents.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh