Military Region 7 inaugurates new headquarters

Military Region 7 held an official ceremony to inaugurate its newly constructed headquarters building on August 4 with the participation of Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defense.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defense, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony was also attended by former State President Nguyen Minh Triet; former President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Huynh Dam; Colonel General Tran Don, former Deputy Minister of National Defense; Colonel General Thai Dai Ngoc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army; Major General Le Xuan The, Commander of Military Region 7; Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7; and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Vo Van Minh.

The new headquarters of Military Region 7 is a key construction, built to modern standards to meet the evolving demands of national defense in the current context. The project also aims to mark the 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7 for the 2025–2030 term and the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 10, 1945–2025).

At the ribbon cutting ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Construction of the new headquarters began on August 29, 2023, and was officially completed on July 31, 2025. The complex comprises three main buildings, including the Headquarters and Office of the General Staff, the Office of the Political Department, and the Office of the Logistics and Technical Department, along with a fully integrated infrastructure system.

In his remarks, Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defense, urged Military Region 7, as well as the Party committees and commanding officers of affiliated units and agencies, to prioritize educating officers and soldiers on the significance and strategic importance of the new headquarters.

He also emphasized the need to organize training programs to enhance the technical proficiency and operational capacity of personnel, including technical specialists and end users. He called for strict adherence to maintenance protocols, ensuring safety, efficiency, and absolute responsibility in preserving the facility, preventing any degradation due to negligence or lack of accountability.

The Command of Military Region 7 presents Certificates of Merit to 20 collectives and 40 individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the successful construction of the new headquarters. (Photo: SGGP)

During operation and utilization, he stressed the importance of close coordination with relevant authorities and technical units to maximize the building’s effectiveness and long-term functionality.

On this occasion, the Command of Military Region 7 presented Certificates of Merit to 20 collectives and 40 individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the successful construction of the new headquarters.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh