Electricity demand surges due to hot weather

The National Load Dispatch Center (A0) reported a soar in electricity consumption as the weather in both the Northern and Central regions has become hotter.



Accordingly, the national peak load capacity on July 26 reached over 44,760MW, 22,600MW of which was of the Northern region (compared to the normal figure of 16,000-17,000MW).

The Industrial Safety Techniques and Environment Agency (under the Industry and Trade Ministry) stated that despite such a remarkable demand on electricity, the supply is still stable as the water levels at hydropower reservoirs in the Northern, North Central, and Southeastern regions has experienced a slight rise thanks to recent rain.

Meanwhile, those sited in the Central Highlands (in the provinces of Gia Lai, Kon Tum, and Lam Dong) are at high levels.

At present, major hydropower reservoirs in the North are harnessing electricity in accordance with the command of administration agencies. The Central Highlands and Southeast are instructed to increase the water levels of their own reservoirs. On July 26, hydropower occupied a third of the total production volume, and thermal power saw a drop to only 35 percent.

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said that hot weather spread throughout the Northern and Central regions yesterday. In certain places, the temperature reached 37oC.

It is forecast that today, the Northern, North Central, and South-Central Coast regions continue to witness hot weather, some even to an extreme level of 37oC. Tomorrow, this heat will slightly decrease in the Northern part and Thanh Hoa Province. The region from Nghe An Province to Quang Ngai Province will have a temperature drop two days later.