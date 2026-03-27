Election results help strengthen, enhance effectiveness of State apparatus

The results of the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure serve as an important foundation for strengthening and enhancing the effectiveness of the State apparatus.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

On March 26, the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee convened a conference to review the organization of elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Attending the conference were Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, who is Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee; Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh mees delegates at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh affirmed that the election process across the city was implemented in a synchronized and compliant manner, ensuring democracy, safety, thrift, and truly becoming a festival of the entire people.

He emphasized that leadership and direction were conducted in a close, timely, and practical manner, supported by a comprehensive and focused system of guiding documents. The consultation and nomination process for candidates was carried out rigorously, democratically, and in accordance with regulations, contributing to improved candidate quality and meeting the requirements of tasks in the new context.

Propaganda works were organized extensively, in diverse and effective formats, creating positive dissemination and raising voters’ awareness and sense of responsibility. The city also highly valued the application of digital transformation in election organization, with voter lists connected to the National Population Database and integrated into the VNeID platform.

Notably, Ho Chi Minh City was the first locality nationwide to organize early voting on February 26 in four areas, with the participation of 4,406 voters, ensuring safety and full compliance with regulations.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh presents a Certificate of Merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in recognition of its outstanding achievements in election-related work. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Anh Duc presents Certificates of Merit to collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

With thorough preparations across all aspects, voter turnout in Ho Chi Minh City reached 99.06 percent, reflecting the high level of public engagement and consensus.

The city successfully elected a full slate of representatives, including 38 deputies to the 16th National Assembly, 125 deputies to the municipal People’s Council, and 4,228 deputies to commune-level People’s Councils.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council urged relevant agencies and localities to promptly and thoroughly prepare personnel arrangements for the first sessions of People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, ensuring that the newly elected local administrations officially commence operations from April 1, 2026.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee awarded certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to collectives with outstanding achievements in organizing the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, including Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet presents Certificates of Merit to collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (3rd, R) and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (3rd, L) present Certificates of Merit to collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong offfers Certificates of Merit to collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho offfers Certificates of Merit to collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh