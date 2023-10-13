Eighth Argentine Week in Hanoi held

The Argentine Embassy in Vietnam organised the 8th Argentine Week in Hanoi, which took place from October 9 to 13 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (10/25/1973-10/25/2023).

Within the framework of the “Argentine Week in Hanoi”, the “Argentine Beef and Wine Day” was held on October 12 at the restaurant “Los Fuegos - Argentinian Steak and Grill" of renowned Argentine Chef Emilio Fusé. The event offers a business meeting for importers, distributors, retailers, food and beverage managers of hotels and restaurants, representatives of the press, as well as enthusiasts of meat and wine, and selected personalities from Hanoi and expatriates. Argentine meat and wine importers and distributors had an excellent opportunity to present, promote, and disseminate their brands.

Participants had the opportunity to taste a selection of the highest quality Argentine meat, wine, seafood, and yerba mate. The companies and institutes that sponsored the promotion of their products are Argentine Beef Promotion Institute (IPCVA), Azul Natural Beef, Grupo Lequio, Minerva Foods, the “Los Fuegos Argentinian Steak and Grill” Restaurant, Del Plata – Mercado Argentina, Food Source International, Winecellar, Daloc/ WeWine, Les Celliers d'Asie & Red Apron Fine Wines and Spirits, Warehouse, Minh Hiep, The world of wine, Dinh Phong, Matéa.

At the heart of Argentine cuisine is the love of beef. Argentina is famous for its high-quality grass-fed beef, and the country has a long-lasting ¨asado¨ tradition. “Argentine asado” are legendary gatherings where delicious cuts of meat, such as beef ribs, sausages, and tender filets, are cooked over low fire or on hot charcoal grills. The “Argentine asado” places an emphasis on simplicity that allows the natural flavors of the meat to shine.

The Argentine culinary panorama goes beyond delicious meats. Argentina is also known for its exceptional wines. The country's unique terroir, with its sunny days, cool nights and mountainous terrain, provides the perfect conditions for vinifera grapes to flourish. Argentine wines are famous for their rich flavors, smooth texture and robust character. Such wines combine exceptionally well with the country's roasted meats, enhancing the gastronomic experience and elevating flavours to new heights.

The wine labels that were presented at the event are: Salentein Portillo Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Salentein Portillo Malbec 2021, Salentein Barrel Selection Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 (Distribuidor Winecellar.vn), Norton and Dona Paula (Distribuidor Daloc/ WeWine), Argento and Susalna Balbo (Distributor Les Celliers d'Asie & Red Apron Fine Wines and Spirits), Hereford and Finca la Escondida Alta vista (Distributor Warehouse), Eratos Vino Tinto Red Wine, Paper Boat Malbec, Esiloncru Malbec (Distributor Minh Hiep), Zuccardi Series A Malbec 18 BTL, Zuccardi Series Q Tempranilo 6 BTl (Distributor The world of wine).

Earlier on October 11, the Argentine Embassy in collaboration with the ¨Los Fuegos¨ restaurant and the VTC9 television channel, organized the recording of a TV Show about Argentine gastronomy.

Argentine Chef Emilio Fusé presented to the Vietnamese public a menu with typical dishes of Argentine gastronomy accompanied by detailed recipes so that gastronomy lovers can easily make them at home. The menu consists of the following dishes: Argentine Asado, Chimichurri Sauce and Empanadas

The programme will be broadcast on the VTC9 and SCTV channels on October 25, the same date that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Argentina and Vietnam.