Drizzle in Hanoi, scorching sun in Ho Chi Minh City

This morning, on March 25, Hanoi and numerous areas across the Red River Delta experienced drizzle and lingering humidity. Meanwhile, forecasts predict scorching sunshine spreading to the Mekong Delta.

Due to high humidity of over 80 percent in Hanoi today, indoor dampness persists.

Specifically, meteorological experts predict that today, March 25, Hanoi and the entire Northeastern region will see fog and drizzle, except for Ha Giang and Cao Bang provinces, where hot weather may prevail due to the expansion of a hot zone from the Northwest region.

The streets in the outskirts of Hanoi on the early morning of March 25

By midday and into the afternoon, Hanoi may see a break in the rain. Meanwhile, the Northwest region, encompassing provinces such as Dien Bien, Son La, and Hoa Binh, expects sunny to scorching conditions, with temperatures reaching 35-36 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Fog and drizzle blanket high-rise apartment buildings' rooftops in Hanoi on the morning of March 25.

The Central region is also forecasted to have ample sunshine today. According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on March 25 and 26, the Southeast region will experience widespread hot weather, with temperatures peaking around 35-37 degrees Celsius (and possibly higher in some places) and humidity levels ranging from 45-50 percent. The hot weather zone in the Southeast will gradually spread to the Southwest region today.

The NCHF issued a warning that the heatwave in the Southern region may extend for several days ahead.

In the Northwest region of the Northern region, the Western mountainous areas of the North Central and Central Coastal regions, and the Central Highlands, localized hot weather continues to prolong, with temperatures peaking above 36 degrees Celsius in some areas during the day. However, there is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Da Nguyet