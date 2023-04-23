Dong Nai Province braces for hail-damaged crops

A hail was confirmed to prolong over one hour in Thanh Son Commune, Dinh Quan District, Dong Nai Provinces yesterday.

The hail along with a cyclone blew off roofs of houses and damaged many crops of mango, corn and jackfruit causing economic damage to the farmers.

Right after the incident, the People's Committee of Thanh Son Commune, Dinh Quan District sent forces to help people overcome losses and make statistics of damage.

Previously, on April 21, small-sized hail stones had battered the commune of Nam Cat Tien Commune, Tan Phu District, Dong Nai Province.