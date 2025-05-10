Weather

Districts across Ho Chi Minh City inundated after heavy rains

Most of the districts across Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region experienced incessant heavy rains by Saturday morning late, resulting in severely inundated roads.

Several areas in Ho Chi Minh City recorded intense downpours, with rainfalls ranging from 26 mm to 130 mm, and exceeding 169 mm in some places.

Satellite cloud images, weather radar and lightning tracking system showed that a thunderstorm zone is developing and triggering rain, thunderstorms and lightning across districts of Can Gio, Nha Be, Binh Chanh, Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Tan Binh, Phu Nhuan, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, District 12, District 11, District 10, and Thu Duc City.

A neighborhood is submerged after downpours on the morning of May 10
Residential areas across Ho Chi Minh City are flooded with stagnant rainwater.

The incessant downpours caused waterlogging on several roads reaching from causing difficulties for residents’ activities.

Explaining the cause of the weather pattern, Head of the Forecasting Department at the Southern and Central Highlands Meteorological and Hydrological Station Le Dinh Quyet stated that the incessant heavy rains in Ho Chi Minh City were due to the strengthening of a low-pressure trough, combined with the influence of the southwest monsoon at low altitudes. These weather systems interacted with each other, causing disturbances in the atmosphere, which led to heavy rainfall.

It is forecast that heavy rains may persist for several more days, from May 10 to May 14. During thunderstorms, people should be cautious of strong gusts, lightning and hails.

The man is pushing his motobike through the half-tire deep flood
By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

