District 3 hands over 57 sites for Metro Line No.2 project

The People’s Committee of District 3 this morning hosted a ceremony to hand over the site for the investment and construction project of Metro Line No.2 (Ben Thanh- Tham Luong).

At the ceremony, the People’s Committee of District 3 officially handed over 57 sites to the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board to build the project according to the general planning progress of Ho Chi Minh City.

Up to now, the People’s Committee of District 3 has spent more than VND660 billion (US$24 million) on compensation and resettlement support for 14 organizations and 57 households.

District 3 has 26,051.2 square meters of land areas, including more than 7,000 square meters in need of compensation and site clearance in order to serve the construction of stations along the Metro No. 2 project in the district.

According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 3 Tran Thanh Binh, the Metro Line No.2 was the city’s key transport project.

With the project's importance, during the passing year, the Party Committee, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 3 have drastically performed the leadership, directed site clearance and resettlement support to ensure the interests of residents whose land was revoked and soon hand over the sites to investors to promptly carry out the project as scheduled.

On this occasion, the district authority extended the thankfulness and highly appreciated the consensus of the households contributing to ensuring the work progress as planned.

By Thanh Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong