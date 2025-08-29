Discipline inspection delegation of Hainan (China) begins working trip in HCMC

Vo Van Dung, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee and head of its Inspection Commission received a working delegation from the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection of Hainan, China on the morning of August 29.

Chen Guomeng, Member of the Standing Commission of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Head of the Provincial Supervisory Commission, led the delegation.

Overview of the working session

During the working session, Mr. Vo Van Dung briefed the guests on Ho Chi Minh City’s recent socio-economic developments, particularly following the city’s administrative boundary expansion. He highlighted efforts and achievements in economic recovery and growth, improving the investment climate, accelerating digital transformation and enhancing citizens’ quality of life.

He also shared experiences in Party building and strengthening political institutions, describing them as a foundation for the city’s sustainable development.

On behalf of the Hainan provincial delegation, Mr. Chen Guomeng expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and stressed the desire to enhance exchanges and share experiences in Party inspection, supervision and discipline. He affirmed that both sides share the goal of building a clean and strong Party organization capable of meeting new requirements.

Both sides agreed to continue strengthening cooperation and information exchange, thereby deepening mutual understanding and friendship between localities and contributing to the overall development of the two Parties and countries.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong