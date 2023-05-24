Disadvantaged children enjoy trip visiting HCMC’s historical sites

More than 30 disadvantaged children took part in the first tour visiting historical sites of HCMC’s District 1 on May 24.

The tour called “Biet Dong Saigon” (Saigon Rangers) took kids to visit the district’s historical sites related to the “Biet Dong Saigon” (Saigon Rangers) that contributed to the southern liberation and national reunification, such as Do Phu café – Dai Han Com tam (Vietnamese Broken Rice with Grilled Pork) restaurant; Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) Museum, Reunification Palace.

The free tour offered by Vietluxtour under Fiditour Travel Company and the Thanh Nien (Youth) Newspaper not only provided an interesting trip but also raised the children’s awareness of historical and cultural values and encouraged needy kids to overcome difficulties in their life, said general director of Vietluxtour Tran The Dung said.

The “Biet Dong Saigon” (Saigon Rangers) tour was launched by the People’s Committee of District 1 and Vietluxtour to contribute to developing new tourist products under the city’s program themed “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City”.

The tourism sector of HCMC has encouraged districts throughout the city to create their own unique tourism products and build tours visiting popular local attractions in response to the tourist program to invite visitors back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.