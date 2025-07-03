Airlines urged to update ticket information following new boundaries

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has requested airlines to urgently review and update destination information displayed on tickets and promote destinations in line with the country’s newly adjusted administrative boundaries.

The move aims to ensure convenience for passengers when purchasing tickets and accessing promotional materials and product brochures, thereby minimizing confusion about departure and arrival points.

Besides, airlines are also asked to closely coordinate with airports to update service-related information related to local administrative names.

Additionally, the CAAV has instructed the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to direct its airports to work closely with airlines in updating all relevant information.

Passengers are recommended to carefully check the names of provinces and cities printed on their flight tickets and displayed at airports to avoid confusion, travel disruptions, or missed flights.

At the current time, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and airport authorities have updated their official addresses in accordance with the new administrative boundaries effective from July 1.

Con Dao Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Following the recent administrative boundary adjustments, several provinces and cities will now have two airports, such as Ho Chi Minh City including Tan Son Nhat and Con Dao airports, Da Nang City with Da Nang and Chu Lai airports, An Giang with Phu Quoc and Rach Gia airports, Gia Lai including Pleiku and Phu Cat airports, and Dak Lak with Buon Ma Thuot and Tuy Hoa airports.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong