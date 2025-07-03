Vietnam remains top destination for South Korean travelers

Vietnam remains a top destination for South Korean travelers, attracting 4.6 million visitors this year, representing the strategic and close-knit relationship between the two countries.

(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

The statement was made at the ASEAN–Korea Tourism Roundtable that took place at Duy Tan University in Da Nang, bringing together policymakers, experts, and industry leaders from across ASEAN member states and South Korea on July 2.

The event served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration aimed at strengthening tourism ties and promoting sustainable development within the region.

The roundtable focused on four strategic priorities, including enhancing security and facilitating travel, improving visitor experience, developing human resources, and fostering mutual understanding and respect for cultural diversity. These discussions served as a critical platform for shaping policy aimed at boosting bilateral tourism exchanges, contributing to economic growth, and accelerating the recovery of the tourism sector.

The forum aligns with the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation among the Governments of the Member Countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Republic of Korea. Held on a rotational basis among the member countries over a three-year period, the roundtable marks Vietnam’s first time as host, with the 2025 edition to be held in the country.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ho An Phong emphasized that the tourism cooperation between ASEAN and South Korea is increasingly evident. In 2024 alone, ASEAN welcomed nearly 127 million international arrivals from countries and territories, including South Korea, accounting for approximately 10 million visitors.

The roundtable serves not only as a venue for information sharing and professional exchange but also as a meaningful and comprehensive platform for dialogue on key issues shaping the future of ASEAN–Korea tourism cooperation.

By Xuan Quynh—Translated by Kim Khanh