HCMC’s Department of Tourism officially launched its 2025 summer tourism stimulus program on July 1, unveiling a series of cultural and culinary experiences aimed at reinforcing the city’s image as a vibrant, welcoming and diverse destination.

HCMC launches 2025 summer tourism stimulus campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

Key highlights include the “Find your flavour” food tour series and “The essence shines”, a multi-sensory art performance.

Running from July to August, “Find your flavour” aims to become a key offering of this summer by integrating activities such as food passports, interactive games, videos, and all-in-one culinary city tours in partnership with local travel agencies and restaurants.

Meanwhile, “The essence shines”, developed by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, uses cutting-edge video art, light, sound, and spatial motion to depict iconic literary and artistic works from the city’s last five decades. The program also features creative side events including comic creation contests, digital art exhibitions on HCMC history, children’s painting sessions, and weekend art playgrounds.

According to the Department of Tourism, the initiative serves as both an artistic showcase and a creative learning space, inspiring cultural engagement, especially among the youth. Blending traditional art with modern technology, it highlights HCMC as a creative hub where culture is shared in a fresh, friendly way.

Recently, the digital travel platform Agoda ranked HCMC as the top destination for short getaways in Vietnam. Dubbed the "city that never sleeps", it offers a dynamic mix of street food and nightlife, catering to the growing preference among Vietnamese travellers for quick, energy-recharging trips.

Vu Ngoc Lam, Director of Agoda in Vietnam, noted that short trips are making it easier to explore cultural centers and lesser-known destinations, with Vietnam’s diverse landscapes and intercity connectivity offering plenty of opportunities for both short and extended journeys.

HCMC attracted nearly 1.64 million foreign visitors in the first three months of this year, up 18.2 percent from the same period in 2024, the city’s Department of Tourism said.

During the period, the southern economic hub also welcomed over 8.57 million domestic tourists, marking a year-on-year increase of 6.3 percent.

Total tourism revenue rose 26.7 percent year-on-year to VND56.66 trillion (US$2.21 billion), achieving 21.8 percent of the 2025 plan.

