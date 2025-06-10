HCMC's tourist agency proposes MICE tourism development policy

The HCMC Department of Tourism announced yesterday afternoon that it has proposed the municipal People's Committee submit a draft resolution to the People's Council regarding support policies aimed at attracting tourist groups to the city for conferences, seminars, and sightseeing activities.

More than 500 tourism enterprises have come together to foster connections and drive growth in the MICE industry.

Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism (MICE tourism) is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together.

The southern metropolis is the leading economic and financial center in Vietnam, creating a favorable and attractive environment for domestic and foreign businesses. The city proudly earned the title of "Best MICE Destination in Asia" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023, as recognized by the World MICE Awards.

However, HCMC's international tourism market has not yet achieved good results and has only recovered about 70 percent compared to 2019. The reason is the lack of preferential policies to attract large-scale international MICE delegations. Meanwhile, neighboring countries such as South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Japan have strongly developed MICE tourism activities thanks to the development of a methodical strategy, infrastructure investment, and government support through preferential and incentive policies.

According to data from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in 2024, Ho Chi Minh City's total tourism revenue is estimated to reach VND190 trillion (US$7.30 billion), an increase of 18.8 percent compared to 2023. This year, Ho Chi Minh City aims to attract 8.5 million international visitors and 45 million domestic travelers with a projected total tourism revenue of VND260 trillion.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan