Dong Nai to host 2025 Week of Culture, Tourism, and Cuisine

The 2025 Week of Culture, Tourism, and Cuisine, themed “Dong Nai Tourism—Journey to the Land of Sweet Fruits,” is scheduled to take place from June 20 to 22, 2025, at Duong Tu Giang Park in Tan Mai Ward, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province.

Visitors attend the 2024 Week of Culture, Tourism, and Cuisine. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Dong Nai Province is working closely with relevant authorities to prepare for the organization of the event, which is expected to feature 65 booths showcasing a wide array of historical, cultural, and tourism highlights.

Among the key attractions will be a replica of Tran Bien Temple of Literature crafted entirely from fruit, as well as the spaces highlighting Dong Nai’s tourism offerings, cultural heritage, historical sites, and traditional handicrafts.

In addition to promoting local specialties, the event will also display and introduce tourism products and regional delicacies from neighboring provinces and cities, including Tay Ninh, Long An, Hai Duong, Tien Giang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Hoang Bac—Translated by Kim Khanh