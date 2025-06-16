Dong Nai to host 2025 Week of Culture, Tourism, and Cuisine

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Dong Nai Province is working closely with relevant authorities to prepare for the organization of the event, which is expected to feature 65 booths showcasing a wide array of historical, cultural, and tourism highlights.
Among the key attractions will be a replica of Tran Bien Temple of Literature crafted entirely from fruit, as well as the spaces highlighting Dong Nai’s tourism offerings, cultural heritage, historical sites, and traditional handicrafts.
In addition to promoting local specialties, the event will also display and introduce tourism products and regional delicacies from neighboring provinces and cities, including Tay Ninh, Long An, Hai Duong, Tien Giang, and Ho Chi Minh City.