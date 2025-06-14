Binh Dinh kicks off 2025 Summer Tourism Festival

The 2025 Summer Tourism Festival, themed “Quy Nhon—A Seaside Paradise Aspiring to Reach New Heights,” opened on the evening of June 13 at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon City.

At the opening ceremony of the 2025 Summer Tourism Festival in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening speech, Mr. Lam Hai Giang, Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People’s Committee, emphasized that the central coastal province of Binh Dinh is a land of martial arts and a repository of the mysterious Cham culture with eight clusters of ancient towers comprising 14 towers, along with unique and culturally rich traditional art forms. The province boasts a 130-kilometer coastline lined with pristine beaches and picturesque bays, including Ky Co, Eo Gio, Hon Kho, Mui Ganh, Vung Boi–De Gi, and Vi Rong Cape.

According to Vice Chairman Lam Hai Giang, Binh Dinh’s tourism sector continued to thrive in 2024, welcomed 9.2 million visitors and generated VND25.5 trillion (US$972 million) in total revenue. The province ranked 8th among 30 cities and provinces nationwide in the provincial Tourism Development Index. In the same year, Quy Nhon City was honored for the second time with the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard award, a recognition that further underscores Binh Dinh’s growing stature on the regional and global tourism map.

Under a resolution passed by the National Assembly, the provinces of Binh Dinh and Gia Lai will officially merge to form Gia Lai Province, opening up a new development corridor and laying the groundwork for a uniquely distinctive tourism region. The fusion of Binh Dinh’s turquoise waters, white sands, and golden sunshine with Gia Lai’s majestic Central Highlands landscape promises to deliver a diverse and enriching array of tourism offerings for visitors.

Mr. Lam Hai Giang, Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People’s Committee, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Building on these advantages, Binh Dinh Province has outlined a long-term tourism development strategy centered on three core principles, including green tourism, friendly tourism, and safe tourism. The local government has committed to upholding the “3 No’s” policy: no price gouging and coercion, no aggressive solicitation, and no noise or environmental pollution.

In addition, the province is implementing the “3 Safe” approach, which ensures traffic safety and civility, food hygiene and safety, and the protection of tourists’ lives and property.

The opening ceremony, featuring a vibrant and festive atmosphere, attracted tens of thousands of residents and visitors. Alongside traditional cultural performances, the evening was electrified by a performance of contestants of the Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World 2025.

The Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World 2025 competition takes place from June 8 to 14, 2025. The main events will be held at prominent venues such as FLC Resort Quy Nhon and Nguyen Tat Thanh Square.

At the opening ceremony of the 2025 Summer Tourism Festival in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province (Photo: SGGP)

The performance of contestants of the Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh