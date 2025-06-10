Nha Trang Street Carnival Parade draws thousands of visitors

As part of the 2025 Nha Trang Sea Cultural and Tourism Festival, a vibrant street carnival parade drew thousands of locals and tourists on the evening of June 9.

The Truong Sa-themed vehicle, representing the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, passing through April 2 Square during the parade. (Photo: SGGP)

The event saw the participation of nearly 1,200 amateur performers and 15 flower-decorated vehicles representing localities from the two provinces of Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan. Adding to the spectacle were 45 contestants from the Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2025 beauty contest.

For several hours, performers paraded along Tran Phu Street, which runs parallel to the Nha Trang coastline, bringing vibrant music and festive energy to thousands of locals and tourists attending the Sea Cultural and Tourism Festival.

The 2025 Sea Tourism and Culture Festival, themed 'Nha Trang Says Hi!’ featured a wide range of nearly 40 cultural and sports activities, which are scheduled to take place in Nha Trang City and localities in the province, including main events that were held on June 7-9.

Nguyen Tuong Vy, Second Runner-up of the Miss Sea and Islands Vietnam 2025 pageant, is warmly welcomed by the people of Nha Trang. (Photo: SGGP)

Related News Khanh Hoa to host 2025 Sea Tourism and Culture Festival in June

By Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh