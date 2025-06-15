Ministry of National Defense imposes national airspace restrictions

Vietnam's Ministry of National Defense today made public the official no-fly and restricted-flight zones applicable to drones and all other aerial vehicles within the nation's airspace.

The database of no-fly and restricted-flight zones is maintained in compliance with the Law on Protection of State Secrets and is updated every two years or immediately when changes occur with a focus on the areas of airports, airfields, important defense and security areas and other areas as required.



Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa Province

Information about these zones is published on the Ministry of National Defense's Electronic Information Portal at http://cambay.mod.gov.vn. Local government websites and information portals reference this official link to publicize no-fly and restricted-flight zones within their areas.

The Ministry of National Defense has published details of no-fly and restricted-fly zones on its Electronic Information Portal to inform Vietnamese and foreign organizations and individuals involved in the management, operation, and use of drones and other flying vehicles in Vietnam’s airspace. This announcement does not apply to drones and flying vehicles used for official purposes. The initiative supports the management, supervision, and verification of flight zone information.

The Ministry welcomes feedback and suggestions from organizations and individuals via email at info@mod.gov.vn or by phone at 069.553.215. Procedures for obtaining flight permits for drones and other flying vehicles can be completed online through the Ministry of National Defense’s Administrative Procedure Information System at https://dichvucong.mod.gov.vn/web/bo-quoc-phong/thu-tuc-hanh-chinh#/thu-tuc-hanh-chinh/5377.

In related news, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam today assigned the Northern Airports Authority to preside over the investigation of the incident involving the illegal use of flying devices at Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa Province on June 13 and 14.

The Northern Airports Authority reports that the frequent presence of drones at Tho Xuan Airport presents significant challenges in control and poses a potential risk to the safety of civil aviation operations.

In response, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has directed Tho Xuan Airport to enhance coordination among the Air Traffic Control Station, aviation security forces, military units, and relevant agencies to ensure prompt action when unauthorized aircraft intrusions are detected. Following this directive, the Thanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee convened a meeting, led by its leadership, with representatives from the Provincial Military Command, Provincial Police, Air Force Regiment E923, and aviation industry stakeholders to address the issue and implement timely solutions.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan