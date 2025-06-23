Vinh Airport to be closed from July 1 for runway, taxiway construction

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on June 22 announced that Vinh Airport in Vinh City, Nghe An Province will be temporarily closed from July 1 to December 31 for runway and taxiway construction.

The CAAV has requested that the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and Vinh Airport proactively coordinate with construction units to ensure security, safety, fire prevention, and environmental hygiene throughout the construction process.

In 2025, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam plans to commence three major projects at Vinh Airport, with a total investment of nearly VND1,000 billion (approximately US$38.3 million).

These include a project to renovate Terminal T1 to increase its capacity to 3.5 million passengers per year by 2030; a project to upgrade the existing runway; and a project to expand the apron to nine parking slots.

During the renovation period, passengers traveling in the North Central region by airplane may choose either Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa Province or Dong Hoi Airport in Quang Binh Province.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong