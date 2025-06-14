Tens of thousands of int’l cruise tourists arrive in Vietnam

Around 6,000 international cruise passengers arrived at Phu My Port to explore Ho Chi Minh City on June 13.

On June 13, around 6,000 international cruise passengers arrive at Phu My Port to explore Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

At the same time, around 200 Vietnamese travelers boarded the Star Voyager, departing directly from Phu My Port for a journey to Singapore. This marks a rare occasion that Vietnamese tourists are able to embark on an international cruise voyage directly from a domestic port. Vietnamese tourists enjoy a full four-night cruise experience aboard the Star Voyager during the peak of the 2025 summer season, with package prices starting from VND12.99 million (US$500) per person.

In the first half of this year, Saigontourist Travel Service Co., Ltd. has welcomed more than 48,000 international cruise passengers, arriving on vessels including the Anthem of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Solstice, Resorts World One, Azamara Onward, Silver Moon, Silver Shadow, Europa, and Artania.

These cruises featured a variety of itineraries along Vietnam’s coastline, with stops at major ports such as Ha Long, Hue, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Ba Ria–Vung Tau, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnamese tourists embark the Star Voyager directly from a domestic port. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Golden Star Travel, the official representative of Star Cruises Group, which is the operator of the Star Voyager, the vessel can accommodate approximately 2,000 passengers. As a refreshed edition of the Star Cruises brand, Star Voyager is tailored to younger clients seeking immersive travel experiences while remaining mindful of budget. The ship’s interior design and services have been optimized for Asian travelers, particularly those from emerging markets such as Vietnam.

Throughout the journey, passengers will have the opportunity to explore the Singapore Cruise Center as well as some of the city-state’s most iconic attractions—including Sentosa Island, Gardens by the Bay, Chinatown, and Orchard Road.

Passengers can also enjoy a wide array of onboard amenities, including an open-air swimming pool, a full-service spa, a variety of Asian and European dining options, and a lineup of entertainment ranging from live music and traditional dance performances to contemporary shows.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Luu, General Director of Saigontourist Travel Service, stated that Vietnam's international cruise and river tourism sectors are experiencing a strong resurgence.

In recent years, Saigontourist has actively participated in major global cruise trade events such as Seatrade Cruise Global in the United States and Spain, as well as the annual conferences of the Asia Cruise Services Network (ACSN) in the U.S. and the Maldives, to promote Vietnam as an attractive destination for cruise tourism.

Leading international cruise lines have begun incorporating Vietnam into their long-term travel itineraries, with plans extending through 2030.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh