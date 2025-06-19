Special livery aircraft featuring “Nhan Dan” logo unveiled

Vietnam Airlines in collaboration with Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper unveiled a special painted aircraft to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025).

The blue fuselage of aircraft VN-A871 features the Nhan Dan (People) logo and the emblem “100 Years of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press.”

The VN-A871 is Vietnam Airlines’ most modern, long-range wide-body aircraft, typically used for major domestic and international routes.

The “100 Years of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press” emblem marks a century of revolutionary journalism accompanying the nation, spreading information, and fostering trust and aspirations for Vietnam.

This emblem appears on the aircraft, expressing Vietnam Airlines and Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper’s tribute to the revolutionary press, and also reaffirming their shared mission in the journey of national integration and development.

Speaking at the launching, Editor in Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh emphasized that the image of Nhan Dan Newspaper displayed on the blue fuselage of a Vietnam Airlines aircraft is not only a recognition of the role of the revolutionary press but also a reflection of the close bond and cooperation between two institutions that share the important mission of connecting and spreading Vietnamese values.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong