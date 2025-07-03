Osaka – Da Nang flight route resumed

A flight of Vietnam Airlines from Osaka, Japan, landed at Da Nang International Airport on the afternoon of July 3, marking the official resumption of direct flights between the two cities after a temporary suspension.

Upon arrival, passengers were welcomed with art performances imbued with Vietnamese-Japanese cultural identity.

The first three passengers were presented bunches of flowers, souvenirs and round-trip flight vouchers for Japan and Vietnam journey. All passengers were gifted, along with local travel promotions.

Tourists have just arrived at Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The Osaka – Da Nang route is now operated with a frequency of four flights per week, falling on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Beyond the Narita – Da Nang route with seven flights per week, the total of weekly flights between Da Nang and Japan reaches 11 flights.

The first three lucky passengers on the Osaka – Da Nang route are gifted upon arrival. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of Da Nang City’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the resumption of direct flights from Japan not only facilitates tourism exchanges but also strengthens economic and cultural cooperation between Da Nang and Japanese cities.

Art performances imbued with Vietnamese-Japanese cultural identity (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

In passing time, Da Nang has actively promoted its tourism in the Japanese market through tourism introduction programs in Tokyo and Osaka, taken part in the Tourism Expo Japan, and welcomed numerous Japanese travel agencies, media representatives and KOLs.

Mr. Mori Takero, Consul General of Japan in Da Nang, praised the resumption of the direct flight route as a positive sign that opens up opportunities to increase two-way tourist flows.

Notably, since July 1, following the official merger of Da Nang and Quang Nam, the newly formed locality has expanded attractive destinations such as the ancient town of Hoi An, My Son Sanctuary, as well as green and community-based tourism experiences.

In the first half of 2025, Da Nang welcomed over 108,000 Japanese visitors staying overnight, accounting for 4.16 percent of total international arrivals, a slight increase compared to the same period in 2024.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong