Airlines requested to increase flights to Phu Cat Airport during tourism season

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam announced on June 3 that the unit has requested domestic airlines to consider and coordinate with Phu Cat Airport, Binh Dinh Province to increase the frequency of night flights.

Specifically, the domestic airlines have been asked to consider increasing the frequency of night flights from Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Cat Airport in Binh Dinh Province during the peak summer season of 2025.

Beyond meeting the demand for air transportation during the tourism season, the increase in flights aims to serve a series of major cultural and sporting events that will take place in Binh Dinh Province from June to September 2025.

During the summer of 2025, Binh Dinh Province is expected to host several large-scale events, including the VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon 2025, the Miss & Mister Fitness Supermodel World 2025 pageant, the 34th National Traditional Martial Arts Championship, the Basketball 3x3 National Youth Championship, and other national and international cultural and sporting programs.

The People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province has proposed that the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam consider maintaining night flights through the end of 2025 to meet the travel needs of people and tourists, thereby boosting local tourism development.

